Chiefs fans soaking in every minute of the day 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:33s - Published Chiefs fans soaking in every minute of the day Kansas City Chiefs fans have waited for this day for 50 years and never want it to end. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chiefs fans soaking in every minute of the day AND THE PARTY JUSTWRAPPED UP.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON JOINS US LIVEFROM POWER AND LIGHTDISTRICT --- WHERECHIEFS FANS MOVED THEPARTY FROM UNIONSTATION.TODAY IS A DAY FORCELEBRATION - ANDCHIEFS KINGDOM NEVERWANTS IT TO COME TO ANEND.FANS ARE STILL HERE ATTHE POWER AND LIGHTDISTRICT - JUST BLOWNAWAY BY THE DAY THEY'VEHAD -JAYVON RUNNELS - CHIEFS FAN"I was hoping to be able togive Patrick some Ketchup."THAT'S RIGHT - YOU HEARDHIM CORRECTLY.JAYVON RUNNELS CAMEALL THE WAY FROMDALLAS TEXAS - WITHGIFTS FOR HIS SUPERBOWL LIV MVP.JAYVON RUNNELS"My heart was beating 2 timesfaster than it is now."JAYVON HOPED HIS SIGNWOULD CATCH MAHOMES'ATTENTION -BUT THE CANS OF BEER -TOOK MAHOMES' EYES OFFTHE CONDIMENTS.JAYVON RUNNELS"He didn't really notice us, hejust looked right past oursection."THE EXCITEMENT OFSEEING HIS FAVORITEPLAYER IN PERSON IS WHYHIS MOM HAD THE TRIP TOKC BOOKED INSEPTEMBER.AISHA RUNNELS - CHIEFS FAN"I was sure that we would behere and we are so excited."NOT ALL CHIEFS FANS HADTHIS DAY MARKED ONTHEIR CALENDARS UNTILLAST MINUTE.MASON TALLEY - CHIEFS FAN"I came from Charleston,South Carolina this morning,woke up at 4 a.m., left at 4:30to catch a 6 a.m. Flight toAtlanta and then Atlanta toKansas City, got here at 9:35this morning."A MOMENT 50 YEARS INTHE MAKING - CALLS FORIT.MASON TALLEY"Best $500 I ever spent."SOME FAN FAVORITEMOMENTS OF THE CHIEFSCHAMPIONSHIP PARADEINCLUDED MAHOMESLETTING LOSE.AISHA RUNNEL"He was loving every minuteof it, I mean his excitementmade us even more excited."FROM TOSSING THE BALLAROUND WITH FANS-TO THROWING A FEWBEERS BACK -IT WAS A DAY CHIEFSKINGDOM WILL REMEMBERFOREVER.MASON TALLEY"They let us know that hey,like this means a lot to us, itwas crazy to see just half amillion people all be in oarea and just like, let'sgoooo."THIS WILL NOT ONLY BE ADAY TO REMEMBEFOREVER - BUT IT'S ALSO ADAY CHIEFS FANS DON'TWANT TO COME TO AN ENDTHE PARTY IS STILL GOINGHERE AT THE POWER ANDLIGHT DISTRICT -AND WE MAY NEED TO GETSCHOOL AND WORKCANCELED FOR THESEFANS TOMORROW -OTHERWISE - IT'S GOINGTO BE A ROUGH DAY FORTHEM.MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEWS.THANKS, MCKENZIE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Newlyweds and Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was an extra special day for a Blue Springs couple who said 'I do.' Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' The Colombian singer turned 43 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by taking to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33Published 2 days ago