WCBI News At 10

Severe storms swept through parts of the viewing area today, prompting tornado warnings, and causing some damage, including a downed tree and flooded roads in oktibbeha county// for the latest on today's weather, and a look forward to tomorrow, we turn things over to chief meteorologist keith gibson// first look stinger tonight: storms pull away with showers lingering during the night.

Temperatures dip into the 40s by sunrise.

Thursday: mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Winds nw 10-15 mph.

The chance of rain is 60%.

Thursday night: mainly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s.

A few lingering showers may hold tough.

A few spotty flakes could also be spotted somewhere in the region.

Friday: clouds will give way to sun during the day.

Highs climb back into the low 50s.

Upper 30s friday night with increasing clouds.

Saturday: variably cloudy.

Some showers are possible but we're going to keep the rain chance at just 30%.

Highs stay in the 50s.

Upper 30s for lows saturday night.

Sunday: a mix of sun & clouds.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Milder lows in the 50s sunday night.

Monday: areas of rain with embedded thunder.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50 monday night.

Tuesday: mostly take developing story stinger we are learning new details about the investigation involving a former eupora educator charged with statutory rape// investigators allege 32-year-old kayla tindall had sex with a 14-year- old this past october// last week, webster county superintendent brian jones said school administrators learned of the allegations against tindall// family members of an alleged victim tell wcbi the teacher was paying for sexual favors// tindall is out of a 50-thousand dollar bond// the mississippi bureau of investigation brought the charge after assisting the sheriff's office.

Hurt, mad, and disgusted// that's how one mother is describing her reaction after finding out her teenage son was allegedly having a secret relationship with a former eupora high school teacher// a second alleged victim has come forward in the kayla tindall case// our cash matlock has an exclusive interview with the mother of the teenager// she says secret messages and meetings between the two, lasted almost five months// in her opinion, the webster county school district and area law enforcement are not doing enough// "mad.

I'm still mad."

This is the voice of a hurt mother.

Last friday, she got a concerning call from the eupora high school principal... telling her she needed to have a conversation with her son, giving little context as to why... "he told me what happened.

He told me he's been talking, you know, having sex with this woman.

And they've been having phone conversations.

And she was giving him money."

The woman, who did not want her face to be shown, claims former teacher kayla tindall allegedly gave him $500 in exchange for sex.

"he asked her, why does she want to talk with him?

And she said that she liked the feeling that he gives her, the attention that he gives her."

She says tindall manipulated her son.

"i think he was in love with her, i think he really cared for her... she manipulated him.

Yes, she did.

You know, she she gave him money to do with, you know, big money... money that i wouldn't give him at 15 you know, $500 is a lot of money."

When the school found out last week, her son says the principal called him in and looked through some of the messages on his phone.

Then the principal reportedly recorded what he saw onto own cell phone.

"i do know the principal, he recorded it, from what my son said, he recorded it off his phone.

I wasn't present at the time.

I feel like i should have been present."

She says neither the school district nor the police have handled the situation appropriately.

"i feel like they are trying to cover for her, give her a chance, and that's not fair because these are minor children."

"you know, y'all didn't take a mug shot.

Y'all are not taking this serious, and i don't understand why."

"if this had been a black person, i'm being honest, we would have been in handcuffs, we would have had mugshots, fingerprints.

Oh, gosh, we would still be in jail right now."

high school athletes are signing on the dotted line to take their games to the ánextá level..

We find out who's going where later in sports..

Cholesterol is a big deal when it comes to a healthy heart// we learn more tonight in our health talk with baptist// hi.

I'm brianna cooper, a clinical dietitian at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle remember that a heart healthy diet includes low fat, low cholesterol, and low sodium.

Tonight we will discuss cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a soft, waxy substance found among fats circulating in your bloodstream.

Cholesterol is found in animal products, such as fatty meats, eggs, milk, cheese, and shrimp.

It is recommended to limit your intake of cholesterol to less than 200 mg per day.

Cholesterol amounts can be found on the nutrition facts label on the food's package.

Certain health conditions, your lifestyle, and your family history can increase your risk for high blood cholesterol.

Some of these risk factors cannot be controlled, like your age or family history.

But you can take steps to lower your risk for high cholesterol by changing things you can control.

Here are some tips for reducing your risk for high blood cholesterol: ?

Limiting intake of saturated and trans fats.

?

Consuming 20-30 grams of fiber per day.

Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grain products ?

Choose nonfat or low fat dairy products, such as 1% or skim milk and low fat yogurt and cheese ?

Choose leaner types of meat, such as chicken, turkey, or fish.

?

Use egg whites instead of whole eggs.

?

Try to include a "meat-less" meal at least once a week.

Substitute beans or tofu for meat entr?es.

?

Limit fried foods and choose healthier cooking options such as baked, grilled or roasted more often.

Join us next time on health talk with baptist when we will discuss sodium.

More than 50 athletes... we take you all around northeast mississippi for national signing day 2020....next in sports... spx open rufus harvey -- mississippi state tyrese hopkins -- southern miss josh aka - emcc tevonte bond - holmes khiry gree - hinds max hyche - icc jaquan jenkins -- coahoma tae luscious -- emcc jaylan ware -- hinds justice robinson -- holmes peyton rodgers -- emcc orien thompson -- emcc ashton wilson -- holmes khris white -- jones trip wilson -- mississippi state hayes hammond -- mississippi state jaycob horn -- texas state ryan hampton -- texas state an'darius coffey -- duke adavion hargrove -- northeast 9 west point tj anderson - hinds jonquez roby - hinds jordan rupert - holmes dantariyus cannon - holmes tyron orr - emcc brandon harris - emcc jimothy mays - emcc robert spearmon - coahoma miller conn -- mississippi college over in columbus.... four falcons signing their letters of intent to continue on to the next level columbus' deveon boykins is off to mississippi delta, along with gerald wells... kameron jenkins signs with coahoma cc and christopher johnson signs with mississippi gulf coast rankevious johnson -- coahoma jehmiah harden -- hinds nasir brown -- hinds kaleb mosley -- hinds david haynes -- hinds niselbyion kirk -- hinds jy'keveous hibbler -- northwest kristian hopkins -- east central dre shumaker -- northwest 6 noxubee county tigers kevarious harris -- hinds jaqualon sherrod -- mcpherson jaylon barnett -- mississippi delta edward colvin -- hinds jakarion lockett -- coahoma marlon windham -- coahoma jeffery malone -- hinds --donovan turner -- holmes --devean turner -- holmes --tylan glass -- jones --shia moore -- hinds --james resh -- mcpherson allen robertson -- coahoma wcbi defensive player of the year rish alford -- east central jylon davidson -- mississippi delta alex chilcoat -- millsaps jacob cox -- mississippi gulf coast jazavion ezell -- icc pete moore -- missouri western ethan bumgarner signs with northwest davis fitch signs with belhaven university brantley prescott and carter putt sign with northeast kj smith signs with mississippi delta join eli acker and jared long who signed in the early period at west lowndes high school panthers wide receiver jherquaveus, better known as "qua" sanders signing his letter of intent with jones community college sanders served as a starter in the panthers, 8-5 season...averaging 60 receiving yards per game, 3 touchdowns in the air as well as 499 yards rushing on the ground pair of south lamar stallions sign malachi oglen -- tennessee state cameron byrd -- huntingdon college three itawamba ahs indians sign to icc devean sistrunk ike chandler anthony dilworth three booneville blue devils sign with coahoma noah sisk davian price amoni grizzard -- saltillo wr caleb agnew -- coahoma -- pontotoc db tres vaughn -- coahoma --east webster k parker burleson -- delta state parker burleson -- delta state -- new hope rb braylen miller -- emcc mike leach's first signing class at mississippi state is complete the bulldogs filling a lot of spots in the early period...adding local talent with grad transfers... high school signings including rufus harvey and jamari stewart grad transfers kj costello, west point native scott lashley, jau banks, and brandon ruiz --trip wilson and hayes hammond.... leach says adding costello will be a big bonus to the qb room...adding to an already competitive position group "i think it'll be a very competitive position, and by spring i hope they can all throw strikes and if they can, we'll sort out the best one from there.

In the end, it's the one that can move the offense the best.

One way you can do that, if you can throw strikes, you can make six positions good and we want the opportunity for six positions to be producing on the field."

Lane kiffin and ole miss adding more to its 2020 signing class today, and the new rebels head coach says they're not done yet the rebels also adding transfers in georgia's otis reese, and temple's kenny yeboah...the rebels haven't reese, and temple's kenny yeboah...the rebels haven't reached their scholarship limit, and kiffin says his program will be actively exploring the transfer portal over the next few months "a lot of people are going to be over 85 today.

We're not, but a lot of people are.

Again, it's different.

These kids leave so often, even though we had five go into the portal before we got here, they all came back.

Normally, they don't come back.

I think people plan on losing people after spring.

That's why we save some too.

You'll see a lot of people leave after spring because it isn't going exactly the way they want, or the fit, and some of those kids can come and play immediately, or some kids last look