Wednesday's section hockey

the section tournament for girls hockey got underway tonight with all of our area teams with the exception of lourdes in action á they had a bye.

Let's start in kasson john marshall traveling down 14 to take on dodge county.

We'll start in the first period á halle determan breaks away and places this shot down low just under the glove of emily hendrickson á wildcats lead oneánothing.

Home arena advantage helping dác... malia schubert á kaáching... wildcats are head two to zero.

Dodge county kept peppering the net with 55 shots á they'd win six to zero./// so here's how section oneá two a shakes out after tonight.

The semifinals will be held on saturday... northfield will go to lakeville south and dodge county will face farmington.

And in section 1a á lourdes will host albert lea á and austin will travel to faribault.

The section finals will be held on the 13th at the four seasons arena in owatonna.///