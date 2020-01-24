Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Barr-Reeve Shoals

Barr-Reeve Shoals

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Barr-Reeve ShoalsLady Vikings win
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Barr-Reeve Shoals

The other game at north daviess tonigth had barr-reeve and shoals... 1st qtr action.... hannah graber goes coast-to-coast and gets the circus lay in to fall off the top of the backboard.

Vikings trail by one.

Next trip down the floor for the jug rox, shoals sophmore jayleigh harger knocks down the three from the wing to extend her teams lead to four.

But barr-reeve's hannah graber quickly responds with a three of her own to get her vikings back within one.

Barr-reeve weather's the early push from the jug rox and go on to



Recent related news from verified sources

Freedman sprinter Groundswell adopts new racing style

Lessons from the versatility of group 1-winning mare Shoals has Freedman Racing looking to emulate a...
The Age - Published

Chief Justice Roberts Navigates Shoals Of The Impeachment Trial

The chief justice, who is presiding over President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, has declined...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bf7d9d7707e14d3

Barbara Knepp RT @washtimesherald: ELNORA — The Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings continued to stay hot at the right time, as they delivered a 42-29 victory over S… 5 hours ago

TimesMailSports

Times-Mail Sports The Shoals girls basketball season came to an end last night in a first round sectional loss to Barr-Reeve. More i… https://t.co/1b8LVFXRk1 15 hours ago

jennica_helms

jennica RT @SWI_Sports: Girls 1A Sectional 63 | Final Barr-Reeve 42 Shoals 29 Vikings (11-13) Jug Rox (4-19) Barr-Reeve advances to the next rou… 18 hours ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter RT @Rick_Sports10: 1A sectional final from North Daviess. Barr-Reeve 42-29 over Shoals 1 day ago

SWI_Sports

SW Indiana Sports Standout Performer 🏀 Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve 18 points for Ainscough in the Lady Vikings Sectional win over… https://t.co/cbPziXK87i 1 day ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler 1A sectional final from North Daviess. Barr-Reeve 42-29 over Shoals 1 day ago

EngGordon

Gordon Engelhardt RT @TweetsOfHendrix: Class 1A girls sectional | Barr-Reeve 42, Shoals 29 Vikings advance to the semifinal round where they'll face Orleans… 1 day ago

TweetsOfHendrix

Hendrix Magley Class 1A girls sectional | Barr-Reeve 42, Shoals 29 Vikings advance to the semifinal round where they'll face Orle… https://t.co/uiJnersdfh 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Closer To Arrests In Double Murder Case [Video]Police Closer To Arrests In Double Murder Case

On the 5-year anniversary of a brutal crime, Breken Terry talked to Muscle Shoals police about the ongoing investigation.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Business Owner Charged With Negligent Homicide [Video]Business Owner Charged With Negligent Homicide

A business man in the Shoals is now charged with negligent homicide after hitting a couple crossing the street.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.