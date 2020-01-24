Barr-Reeve Shoals

The other game at north daviess tonigth had barr-reeve and shoals... 1st qtr action.... hannah graber goes coast-to-coast and gets the circus lay in to fall off the top of the backboard.

Vikings trail by one.

Next trip down the floor for the jug rox, shoals sophmore jayleigh harger knocks down the three from the wing to extend her teams lead to four.

But barr-reeve's hannah graber quickly responds with a three of her own to get her vikings back within one.

Barr-reeve weather's the early push from the jug rox and go on to