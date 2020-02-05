Qualcomm says coronavirus may hurt phone industry

The world's biggest supplier of modem chips, Qualcomm, says the coronavirus outbreak poses a threat to the global mobile phone industry.

The American company's Wednesday (February 5) comments put a dent in Qualcomm shares.

They fell nearly 4% in after-hours trade with fears over the virus overshadowing a better-than-expected estimate for Qualcomm's second quarter.

That predicted boost in revenue is another sign that a downturn that's dragged down the wider chips industry is ending.

And despite fears over the outbreak Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said if there is a, quote, "supply chain or demand issue in China," Qualcomm itself still has the ability to to get back up from other regions.

Company officials also emphasized that the biggest markets for 5G mobile technology this year are expected to be outside China in the United States, Korea and Japan.

