Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friend, Teammate of Moore Cross Country Runners Says He Was Supposed to be with Them

Friend, Teammate of Moore Cross Country Runners Says He Was Supposed to be with Them

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Friend, Teammate of Moore Cross Country Runners Says He Was Supposed to be with Them

Friend, Teammate of Moore Cross Country Runners Says He Was Supposed to be with Them

A teammate of the students killed and injured by a man in a pickup Monday is opening up about his friends` character and passion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friend, Teammate of Moore Cross Country Runners Says He Was Supposed to be with Them

HIS BEST FRIENDS AND HE REALLYHIS BEST FRIENDS AND HE REALLYWANTED TO SHARE THEIR STORYWANTED TO SHARE THEIR STORYAND THEIR PASSION.AND THEIR PASSION.



Recent related news from verified sources

Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of...
Seattle Times - Published

Two Oklahoma high school cross country runners killed after being hit by truck; four teammates hurt

Two high school athletes were killed after they were hit by a truck Monday while running with their...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged [Video]Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

He's accused of allegedly plowing into six members of a high school cross-country team in Moore, Oklahoma, killing two.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:28Published

Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Crashed into Cross Country Runners, Killing Two, Has Long History of DUI [Video]Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Crashed into Cross Country Runners, Killing Two, Has Long History of DUI

The suspect accused in Monday's fatal auto-pedestrian wreck in Moore has a lengthy criminal history.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.