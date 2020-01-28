Global  

Voters approve the Ken-Ton UFSD $75 million capital improvement project

Voters approve the Ken-Ton UFSD $75 million capital improvement project

Voters approve the Ken-Ton UFSD $75 million capital improvement project

On Wednesday, the community voted to approve the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District's $75 million capital improvement project.
Voters approve the Ken-Ton UFSD $75 million capital improvement project

TOMORROW.MILLIONS OF DOLLARSIN SCHOOL REPAIRSHAVE BEENAPPROVED.VOTERS IN THE KEN-TON SCHOOL DISTRICTPASSED A 75 MILLIODOLLAR CAPITALIMPROVEMENTPROJECT BY MORETHAN A 3-TO-1 MARGIN.THE MONEY WILL PAYFOR UPGRADES LIKENEW CARBONMONOXIDEDETECTORS -- DRAINSIN SWIMMING POOLSAND NEW PLACES FORBUSES TO PICK UPAND DROP



