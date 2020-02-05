Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:50s - Published < > Embed
Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J.

Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comcbs4.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheUnitedExpres

The United Express In Historical vote, US Senate acquits #DonaldTrump of impeachment charges https://t.co/fUeSr5Tt41 8 seconds ago

SSchirott

Red55 RT @krissieowens: Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/qvIYuPyDMe For the latest US and political news downl… 23 seconds ago

Catheri37565338

Catherine RT @DariusVolket: The Ukraine Hoax is over. What's the next hoax? Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/QKb1LhJ… 26 seconds ago

meldu5

🦋 Mellie (Text "TRUMP" to 88022) 🦋 RT @sohos1963: To all the democRATS crying bitches👊🤣 Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power impeachment charge https://t.co/mlJTfYNSSs 34 seconds ago

ThomasYRiley

Thomas Y Riley RT @AlbSeparation: Senate Acquits Trump on Both Impeachment Articles #NotGuilty Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your exoneration! Nanc… 54 seconds ago

VibesTimzy

#Timzy Vibes RT @WovenuGodwin: Senate acquits President Trump on second article of impeachment. #ImpeachmentVote https://t.co/0Fvd0kiBth 58 seconds ago

UlrichKnuchel

Ulrich - I Love 🇨🇭🇺🇸🇮🇱 and animals🐶 Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges https://t.co/dkWvpND2at #FoxNews 59 seconds ago

aususa7

Siva RT @ImtiazMadmood: Senate acquits President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment in historic vote bringing the 4 month long impeach… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protestors rally against impeachment trial verdict [Video]Protestors rally against impeachment trial verdict

A rally took place earlier on Wednesday in Baltimore&apos;s McKeldin Square to protest the Senate&apos;s decision to acquit President Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.