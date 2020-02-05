Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:50s - Published Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.