Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

A patient who visited the University of Wisconsin Madison University Hospital is confirmed to have the Novel Coronavirus health officials said Wednesday.

The patient who recently visited Beijing, China went straight to the hospital whey they got back into town, and are now self-isolating at home.
