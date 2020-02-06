Gold Star Mom Attends State of The Union

Tonight at ten?

A jasper gold star mom*visiting our nation's capitol for president trump's state of the union address.

She attended the event with indiana republican senator todd young.

This historic speech comes before the senate is expected to acquit president trump for the impeachment charges against him.

Joylyn bukovac reports.

"president trump delivered his third and final state of the union address before the next presidential election.

Tonight, on capitol hill, there was a very special tr?state mom in attendanc?

Gold star mom, sandy terwiske.

I got to speak with her and senator young moments before the state of the union."

"very exciting.

Very honored."

Is exactly how gold star mothe?

Sandy terwisk?

Felt before listening to the president at what could be his last state of the union addres?

Along side of her longtime frien?

Senator todd young.

"i've known sandy since 2012 when her son, alec passed away in service to our nation.

Alec terwiske was a lance corporal for the marines.

He was tragically kille?

In action september of 2?12 while serving in afghanistan.

A devastating time which ultimately brought senator young and and sandy terwiski together.

"i wear, very proudly, her son's bracelet so that everyday i think about the sacrifice he made for our ountry."

Senator young tells me he invited sandy to this historical state of the union because of her dedication to honor our veterans and their families.

"sandy to me represents the sacrifices of so many families around our country."

Sandy says she's always appreciated how president trump honors those who have sacrificed their lives in return for our freedom.

She wanted senator young to thank the president for her.

"so i called the president up.

I told him that sandy terwiski of southern indiana wanted me to pass the message on."

Now everything is coming full circle.

"i had the opportunity after last year's state of the union address to hand him alec's bracelet."

This year sandy got to sit up in the galler?

Senator young is hoping for a chance to let president trump know she traveled all the way from southern indiana to hear his speech.

"he takes very seriously the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and i think that will be meaningful to him."

Joylyn bukovac 44news.

