Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Dance With Sara Ali Khan, LIFTS Her In Public | Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Dance With Sara Ali Khan, LIFTS Her In Public | Love Aaj Kal

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Dance With Sara Ali Khan, LIFTS Her In Public | Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Dance With Sara Ali Khan, LIFTS Her In Public | Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their film Love Aajkal in Gujrat where they performed on the trending song Haan Main Galat.

Watch the video to know more

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Why Kartik made Sara end her speech

Bollywood actors and rumoured ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently all pumped for...
IndiaTimes - Published

Video: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recreate Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's magic during 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions

Kartik Aaryan took Sara Ali Khan by surprise as he picked her up during 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan LIED To Ranveer Singh | TRUTH Revealed! [Video]Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan LIED To Ranveer Singh | TRUTH Revealed!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and during the promotions she revealed that Ranveer wasn't the cupid between the two.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:51Published

Ranbir Alia TOGETHER, Sara Kartik REPLACE SRK Deepika, Baaghi 3 Trailer | Top 10 News [Video]Ranbir Alia TOGETHER, Sara Kartik REPLACE SRK Deepika, Baaghi 3 Trailer | Top 10 News

Ranbir Alia as a couple visit Armaan Jain's wedding party, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to replace SRK and Deepika in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express Part 2 are the top 10 videos today.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.