cajuns top signing day class

Cajuns family hungry to succeed for the second straight season the ragin cajuns recruiting class is ranked tops in the sun belt.... head coach billy napier says unlike fishing there's no way he's throwing any of these 19 guys backi think when you talk about tre and earl those are guys that are in our back yard we were able to keep home.

Tre amos got offered by tennessee a couple weeks before signing day.

Paritially because of th consistency of the relationship.

We are very excited about the kids that we signed and their familes that are joining our family.

We filled all our needs and we got some really quality kids.

The cajuns says the recruiting rankings are alot more spot on than they were a few years ago.

They still have to go out there and earn wins.

They'll start working with the players on tuesday.

