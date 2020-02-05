14-year-old honors student is Cincinnati's first black 'Annie'

Global  

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Fourteen-year-old Walnut Hills honor student Diana Hutchinson will become the first-ever black actress to play “Annie” in a Cincinnati Children’s Theatre production of the classic musical.
