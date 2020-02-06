Riverdale S04E13 The Ides of March

Global  

Riverdale 4x13 "The Ides of March" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo trailer HD - A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source -- Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her.

Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020.
