Week 7 Sneak Peek: Shocking Drama in Peru MONDAY 8|7c

Bachelor Peter Weber and the remaining bachelorettes travel to Peru for the next leg of their journey.

Hannah Ann has an emotional conversation with Peter, and Victoria F.

Faces more uncertainty and tears MONDAY 8|7c.

From 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.