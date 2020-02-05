Peter Weber Sends Victoria P. Home

Despite a fun one-on-one date and lots of conversation since then, Bachelor Peter Weber feels like his relationship with Victoria P.

Has stalled amidst the Alayah drama, and he says he's doesn't think he sees her as his wife.

From 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.