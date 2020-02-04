Global  

Hannah Ann Breaks Down to Peter on Their Date

After Hannah Ann says she's never been fully in love before, Bachelor Peter Weber puts her on the spot during their one-on-one date in Chile: Is she 100% sure that she's ready to be married?

See Hannah Ann's dramatic breakdown in this clip from 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
elizabeth_ee

Elizabeth Endara Hannah Anne: breaks down crying Peter: THIS is what I’ve been wanting to see! Peter LIVES for the drama. #TheBachelor 6 hours ago

thirteen_hours

Katie, CSW The performative feeling of emotional breakdowns on this show is so bizarre. Peter does a 180 on feeling Hannah Ann… https://t.co/YeaKfhvIgp 6 hours ago

thenyajade_

nyaj.🔮 RT @C_Kowalski727: Hannah Ann *breaks down in tears* Peter: This is what I wanted to see. Me: #TheBachelor https://t.co/uYel64MdYF 6 hours ago

C_Kowalski727

Colleen Kowalski Hannah Ann *breaks down in tears* Peter: This is what I wanted to see. Me: #TheBachelor https://t.co/uYel64MdYF 6 hours ago


