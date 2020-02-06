Vikings: BJORN VS. IVAR IN BRUTAL COMBAT 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HISTORY - Duration: 04:40s - Published Vikings: BJORN VS. IVAR IN BRUTAL COMBAT Bjorn and Ivar face off once again in an epic battle between the sons of Ragnar in this clip from Season 6, "The Best Laid Plans." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this