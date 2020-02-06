Global  

Dex Meets Someone at the Vets Support Group





Dex (Cobie Smulders) attends the veteran support group for the second time and meets Violet (guest star Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who's in town on business.

Secret, murdery business.

From Season 1, Episode 13 - 'The Dex Factor'.

Watch 'Stumptown' WEDNESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.


Comics2Film

Comics2Film .@CobieSmulders finds a kindred soul in Army veteran @cynthiaaddairob at a veteran support group in this clip from… https://t.co/cwLcDMRyQS 6 hours ago

cynthiaddaifans

Cynthia Addai Fans Dex Meets Someone at the Vets Support Group - #Stumptown https://t.co/G2vfKJe8o6 via @YouTube 12 hours ago

