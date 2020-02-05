Global  

Qualcomm says coronavirus may hurt phone industry

Qualcomm, the world&apos;s biggest supplier of modem chips, says the coronavirus outbreak in China may hurt the global mobile phone industry.

Gloria Tso reports.
