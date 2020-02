Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published Plane drops off runway in Istanbul, killing three A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Michelle Hennessy reports.

