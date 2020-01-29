High School Girls Hoops: Sectional Quarterfinals (2/4)

Hey good evening everyone..

Well for high school girls basketball teams all across the hoosier state, the road to bankers life begins tonight... the 45th annual state tournament tipped off on tuesday, with several area squads trying to surive the opening round of sectionals..

???that includes the number four ranked team in class 3-a... norwell drawing a tough bishop luers team in the first round of sectional 23 down in gas city..???luers led by 19 after the first quarter... and they're holding strong when we pick it up early in the third... lydia reimbold attacking the rack... ???moments later, dori javins kick into the corner... she's got faith in the freshman... sara sylvester knocks down the three... that puts bishop luers up by 13...???but reimbold and javins both had to go to the bench with foul trouble, and it was pretty much all norwell from there... maiah shelton swishes a triple to cut the deficit to six..

???few minutes later... good ball movement leads to a trey ball from mackenzie toliver... that caps off a 15-0 run to end the third quarter... norwell takes the lead, and they would never give it back..

???shelton salts it away with this breakaway bucket in the final seconds... she finishes with a team-high 29 points..

???norwell erases a 19-point deficit to win their first sectional game in three years... 60-53 the final..

The knights move on to face host mississinewa in the semis on friday..

Back here in the summit city... sectional 21 at concordia..

Woodlan taking on bishop dwenger...third quarter... warriors with the four point edge..

Back come the saints... molly ream the rip... finds carissa wiegman in transition..

Saints within two...next trip down the floor... maggie cheever hits the turnaround jumper to tie things back up...but just before the end of the quarter... alicia mcmahan hits the corner triple... woodlan takes a three point lead after three...then in the fourth... dakotah krohn rolls home the three ball... that puts woodlan up six...dwenger would make this one tight..

But the warriors hang on for the one point win...they'll face garrett friday at 6... other side of the bracket... the host cadets taking on leo for a spot in the semis...cadets in control in the second... chanteese craig cleans up the grace hedtke miss... game high 13 from her... concordia up ten... lions not going away to end the half tho... bethany pepple peppers home the triple from the corner...then... gabrielle adams... float game strong from the baseline... that cuts the lead down to just five... but concordia would take control before half... hedtke hits the three ball..

Cadets up 12 at half...they win 36- 13.... they'll face angola friday at 7:30... class 3a sectional 20... lakelandcentral noble 54 wawasee 31... face lakeland 6 northwood 48 tippy valley 39... face west noble 7:30 to class 4a... sectional six at south side's don reichert gymnasium..

Homestead taking on new haven...and as you can imagine..

This one all sparty... first quarter ayanna patterson bullies her way to the cup for two of her game high 20...later in the frame... rylie parker spots up and hits from distance... she had 19... homestead up 12... and it never got better from there... sydney graber hits the trey ball to put sparty up 18...they'd lead 27-0 after one... and 45-3 at half... spartans cruise to the dub 83-24..

They'll face columbia city friday at 6... staying at reichert gymnasium... the host archers taking on huntington north in the nightcap...archers up at half... adding to it to start the third..

Olivia smith..

Beautiful eurostep to the cup for two of her 12... arhcers go up five...vikings not going away quietly tho... reece colclesser gets to the bucket off the pump fake... lead to three...next possession... leah campbell catch and shoot triple,..

That ties things at 22...but it was all south side from there... jaci jones... speaking of catch and shoot..

The future detroit mercy titan had a game high 19...archers advance..

45-31 the final... they've got wayne friday at 7-30... sectional 5 east noble northrop 63 north side 31..

Face dekalb 6east noble 51 snider 40... face carroll 7:30 last high school stop comes in 1a... sectional 51 at blackhawk... host braves taking on bethany christian... b-c building on a halftime lead early in the third... hailee kline hits the long deuce off the inbounds... braves up eight...bruins would come storming back... mariah miller with two of her team high 15 cuts the lead down to just two...but blackhawk would take care of business tonight... kline... a game high 18 from her...braves advance with the 47-40 win... they'll face fremont friday at 7-30... north miami high school sectional 53northfield 58 southern wells 36face north miami friday 7:30 sectional 35 fairfield fairfield 37 prairie heights 28 sectional 36 blufftonadams central 56 busco 24face canterbury friday at 6 pm lewis cass sectional 37 manchester 39 lewis cass