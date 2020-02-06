Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesians > Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan

Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan

Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan

Indonesians airlifted from China’s Hubei province where coronavirus outbreak began have been brought to Natuna.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan https://t.co/9JyFM36dMw 12 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan https://t.co/OhIYSNvAGD 29 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan: https://t.co/Y9iADid1Aq #Asia 44 minutes ago

metebayirr

Mete Bayır Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan https://t.co/9qnCTAfCzl 52 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan https://t.co/HiYoStLc3J 55 minutes ago

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan. https://t.co/vEhVQIkYGl 55 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan: Indonesians airlifted from China’s Hubei province where coronavirus outbreak… 57 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Indonesians uneasy about quarantine plan: Indonesians airlifted from China’s Hubei province where coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/LMd29egK1d 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.