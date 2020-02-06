Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday (February 5) in response to President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal.

The protesters chanted slogans such as "sham trial" and "flip the Senate." Footage filmed around 5:30 pm showed police detaining a number of protesters for blocking roads.

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.