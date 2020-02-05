Meet the ‟Million-Mile” Nissan Frontier

Murphy's Law doesn't apply to Brian Murphy, a Chicagoland delivery driver who set a goal in 2007 to put a million miles on his Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

On workdays, Murphy starts before sunrise and returns home about 13 hours later.

He drove about 50,000 hours to rack up the million miles on his pickup — a two-wheel-drive, 4-cylinder, 5-speed manual 2007 Frontier King Cab with a Red Brawn exterior that still has its original engine and transmission.

A million miles is about the same distance as two roundtrips to the Moon.