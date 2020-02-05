Cadillac Escalade Reveal

Global  

Cadillac unveiled the all-new 2021 Escalade, completely redesigned with pioneering technologies that add new dimension to the iconic luxury SUV.

Featuring exclusive, first-to-market technology advances including a curved Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) screen, the first AKG automotive audio system and Cadillac's acclaimed Super Cruise driver assistance technology, the fifth-generation of Cadillac's flagship expands on its more than 20 years of segment-defining leadership.

Launching in the third quarter of 2020 in North America, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade has been completely redesigned to deliver improved driving dynamics and significantly greater passenger and cargo capacities.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade features OLED and camera technologies developed to enhance driver vision, while its signature design evolves and strengthens, with added layers of craftsmanship and unique appearances for Sport and Luxury models.
