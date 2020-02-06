Global  

Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring

Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring

Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring

A British man who is among 3,700 people under a coronavirus quarantine on a passenger ship in Japan has voiced concerns over ongoing monitoring for the disease on board.

Health workers in the port city of Yokohama said on Thursday that 10 more people on the Diamond Princess had tested positive for the disease, in addition to 10 others on Wednesday when the ship was ordered to be isolated.
