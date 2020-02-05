Global  

Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world

Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world

Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world

Pattinson’s face was recently found to be the closest of all male celebrities to "physical perfection”.
Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science — read deets

Science has proved that Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world....
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldE! Online


Rob McElhenney Says Robert Pattinson Over Brad Pitt is Blasphemy

Rob McElhenney's not on board with Robert Pattinson being declared "the most handsome man in the...
TMZ.com - Published


Trending: Robert Pattinson [Video]Trending: Robert Pattinson

According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Brad Pitt Shades Prince Harry Royal Family Exit & Prince William Reacts [Video]Brad Pitt Shades Prince Harry Royal Family Exit & Prince William Reacts

Brad Pitt gets Margot Robbie in trouble. Noah Centineo kissed a girl and didn't like it. Plus, Robert Pattinson's is the most handsome man in the world according to science.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:43Published

