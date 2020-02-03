PM Modi mocks Congress: It will take them 6 months to beat me| OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:58s - Published PM Modi mocks Congress: It will take them 6 months to beat me| OneIndia News PM tears into Congress for slow pace of work, PM mocks Rahul Gandhi over 'beat with sticks' remark, Naqvi says India will become 'Shanti bagh, US condemns Pakistan for mistreatment of minority Hindus, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Army Chief General Naravane says Pakistan desperate to push in terrorists and more news