Nike unveils Olympic Collection in New York 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Nike unveils Olympic Collection in New York With less than six months until the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off, Nike revealed what the USA team will be wearing in a fashion show in New York on Wednesday (February 5) with star players and athletes including basketballer Diana Taurasi. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @SaraEisen: Nike unveils its latest innovations and collection in NYC, including Olympic uniforms, and a beautiful tribute to Kobe. $nke… 3 minutes ago Sara Eisen Nike unveils its latest innovations and collection in NYC, including Olympic uniforms, and a beautiful tribute to K… https://t.co/c21zHB29mQ 7 hours ago