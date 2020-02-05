Bernie Madoff requests early release from prison

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: None.

The man behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history wants out of his 150-year prison sentence.

Bernie Madoff says he's dying of kidney failure and on Wednesday (February 5) asked a U.S. federal court for early release.

Madoff has only served 10 and a half years.

He's perhaps the most prominent federal prisoner to seek 'compassionate release' under the bipartisan First Step Act, which was signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

It allows older prisoners to end their sentences early, often for health reasons.

Madoff had previously asked Trump to shorten his sentence but the president has not acted.

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 as the mastermind of a decades-long scheme that scammed thousands of people out of their life savings.

His firm swindled individuals, charities and more in a $64.8 billion fraud.

Many victims were from the Jewish community, where Madoff was a prominent philanthropist.

Madoff's lawyer Brandon Sample called him a quote, "broken man" who has "had a lot of personal loss." Both of Madoff's sons have died since he was imprisoned.

Older son Mark Madoff hanged himself with a dog leash in 2010 and Andrew Madoff died of cancer four years later.

Sample said Madoff would likely live with a friend if released, and spend his remaining time with quote "with the few people left in this world who care about him."