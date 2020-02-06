Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

A large area of East Croydon, London was evacuated on Thursday (February 6) after reports of a "suspicious vehicle." The "suspicious vehicle" was found on Dingwall Road near East Croydon Station causing a large police cordon.

One witness who was at the scene can be heard saying: "Not gonna lie, mate, I'm s******* myself, look at this." They later say: "Bomb scare East Croydon." A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.46 am on Thursday, February 6 to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

Officers, including specialist officers, are on scene and cordons are in place."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Croydon: Suspicious vehicle leads to road closures and trams suspended

Police have cordoned off streets and trams have been suspended as police investigate a "suspicious...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NelepimSiFilrty

⚗💝🦄 RT @robpicheta: Police are evacuating a large part of Soho after an unexploded WW2 bomb was found just off Dean Street. Cordon is being exp… 2 days ago

GazelleDZ

Rachida Djebel RT @londontheatrer1: A WW2 BOMB CLOSES the WEST END - NEWS Police have shut down streets in Soho, after finding an unexploded 'WW2 bomb'.… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police use bomb disposal robot moments before situation declared safe [Video]Police use bomb disposal robot moments before situation declared safe

A police bomb disposal robot was seen inspecting a suspicious vehicle that caused a mass evacuation in Croydon this morning (February 6). Footage shows the machine closely analysing the lone vehicle..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published

London's East Croydon station evacuated amid bomb scare [Video]London's East Croydon station evacuated amid bomb scare

East Croydon station in London has been evacuated due to a "suspicious vehicle" on neighbouring Dingwall Road this morning (February 6). Footage shows many commuters leaving the station in a large..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.