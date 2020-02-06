Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

A large area of East Croydon, London was evacuated on Thursday (February 6) after reports of a "suspicious vehicle." The "suspicious vehicle" was found on Dingwall Road near East Croydon Station causing a large police cordon.

One witness who was at the scene can be heard saying: "Not gonna lie, mate, I'm s******* myself, look at this." They later say: "Bomb scare East Croydon." A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.46 am on Thursday, February 6 to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

Officers, including specialist officers, are on scene and cordons are in place."