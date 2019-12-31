Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tokio > A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China hit 563 on Thursday, as 10 more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

It's been a third consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths.

Over 70 people died in 24 hours in China.

The official death toll now stands at well over 500.

Outside of the mainland - Japan has been one of the worst hit.

In the run up to the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, it now has 45 confirmed cases.

A large part of that number was from a cruise ship, now under quarantine just outside Tokyo.

Thousands are now being kept in their cabins for at least two weeks - some don't have windows.

It's mirroring the situation in Hong Kong.

A different cruise ship with nearly four thousand people on board has also been quarantined - for a second day, a handful have tested positive.

The World Dream arrived in Hong Kong after being denied entry by Taiwan, which has since moved to ban all international cruise ships from docking on the island.

A different case in Singapore is also being investigated by the World Health Organization.

A company meeting in mid-January at the Grand Hyatt hotel was attended by nearly 100 overseas staff - including one from Wuhan.

All the overseas staff have since left Singapore.

But, at least three caught the virus.

There's now over 200 cases outside China, and nearly thirty thousand within the country.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.