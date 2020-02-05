Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kirk Douglas > Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Kirk Douglas dead at 103Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday (05.02.20) at the age of 103.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Kirk Douglas -- renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24E! OnlineCBS 2IndependentBangkok PostFOXNews.comJust JaredSeattle Times


Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

skellyspeaks

Skelly RT @Reuters: Movie star Kirk Douglas, who made more than 90 movies in a career that stretched across seven decades, died at the age of 103… 2 seconds ago

LotharDarken

Lothar D 🚾 RT @doomcock: Sad to hear of the passing of a true Hollywood legend, the great Kirk Douglas. This man was the definition of a ⭐️, appearing… 3 seconds ago

ryanmac505

Ryan Macdonald RT @TheSopranosClub: Kirk Douglas dead aged 103 Watch Ralph pay a Sopranos tribute to the late great actor 👍 RIP⚱️ https://t.co/aAcpE7fIII 8 seconds ago

Karashgould

Carol Gould RT @enews: Michael Douglas reacts to the loss of his father, Kirk Douglas, who has passed away at age 103. https://t.co/eOYAgktP8R https://… 8 seconds ago

countrostrov

Michael Perry RT @1lucyhannah: Kirk Douglas, ‘Spartacus’ Actor and Hollywood Icon, Dead at 103 https://t.co/K5L4kCZque via @RollingStone 16 seconds ago

mlhpro

sweetpea RIP #KirkDouglas, a Star of #Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/48OzgMmPlh 20 seconds ago

anthsco

Anthony Scott Kirk Douglas dead at 103; 'Spartacus' star helped end Hollywood blacklist https://t.co/xRYhK8iD7S 22 seconds ago

SharonWarner16

🦄💖SHAZ💖🦄 RT @people: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 https://t.co/WRmLTYFK3A 36 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.