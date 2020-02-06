Global  

DHS Suspends New York From Trusted Traveler Programs

The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
DHS suspends New York state access to travel programs over 'sanctuary' law: Fox

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will block New York state residents from most of its...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would no longer let...
Seattle Times - Published


