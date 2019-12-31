A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus The coronavirus death toll in mainland China hit 563 on Thursday, as 10 more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive. Michelle Hennessy reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this k kk kkk k @pills No one asked no one should care besides you, like I typed before I just wanted to make it clear that a perso… https://t.co/5ewhHzHpSc 16 hours ago zana☀️ I want sleeping challenge please. My record is 25 hours of sleep after 3 days of just sleeping 4 hours. My mom lit… https://t.co/aTFPamGzvK 2 days ago