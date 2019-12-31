Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

A record 73 dead in just 24 hours from the virus

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China hit 563 on Thursday, as 10 more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lucie

k kk kkk k @pills No one asked no one should care besides you, like I typed before I just wanted to make it clear that a perso… https://t.co/5ewhHzHpSc 16 hours ago

zanaezat

zana☀️ I want sleeping challenge please. My record is 25 hours of sleep after 3 days of just sleeping 4 hours. My mom lit… https://t.co/aTFPamGzvK 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.