Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michigan astronaut lands back on earth after setting record

Michigan astronaut lands back on earth after setting record

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Michigan astronaut lands back on earth after setting recordMichigan astronaut lands back on earth after setting record
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christina Koch Lands on Earth, and Crosses a Threshold for Women in Space

The astronaut completed three all-female spacewalks and set a record for time in space, but you...
NYTimes.com - Published

Space station crew lands safely back on Earth

An international space station crew, including record-breaking Nasa astronaut Christina Koch, has...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Christina Koch spent 11 months in space, the longest single spaceflight for a woman. https://t.co/eDyCrxukE2 19 minutes ago

Local4News

Local 4 WDIV Detroit WELCOME BACK | NASA astronaut Christina Koch (from Michigan), who has spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longes… https://t.co/IgWajqDvZ8 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.