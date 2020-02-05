Global  

Shaheen Bagh shooting AAP’s conspiracy to create communal division Javadekar

Shaheen Bagh shooting AAP’s conspiracy to create communal division JavadekarShaheen Bagh shooting AAP’s conspiracy to create communal division Javadekar
sk_gagroo

surender gagroo RT @SwarajyaMag: Shaheen Bagh Shooting A Bigger Conspiracy: As Shooter Gets Exposed As AAP Member, Cops Probe Who Ordered It https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

namkeen_mirchi

Namkeen_Mirchi @RahulGandhi and @ArvindKejriwal can't stand removal of 370 and the building of Shree Ram Mandir. This shooting at… https://t.co/gkSY6zStDH 15 hours ago

mumbaise

🇮🇳 My Nation My Security RT @rajshekharTOI: Big: Delhi Police officials say a bigger conspiracy behind Shaheen Bagh firing. They are probing who ordered the shootin… 16 hours ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH Shaheen Bagh shooting AAP’s conspiracy to create communal division: Javadekar https://t.co/jZ7YEcz5yD https://t.co/NRy20Lyx8b 18 hours ago

Donald39441046

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प इंडिया वाले RT @OpIndia_com: As pictures of Shaheen Bagh shooter #KapilGujjar being an AAP leader emerge, here is how OpIndia had speculated that the s… 19 hours ago

Bharatiya_Praje

ಭಾರತೀಯ ಪ್ರಜೆ Shaheen Bagh Shooting A Bigger Conspiracy: As Shooter Gets Exposed As AAP Member, Cops Probe Who Ordered It !! 🇮🇳👀🙄 https://t.co/uROMR0h8tL 22 hours ago


Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia

Oneindia's ground report on Delhi polls 2020: In an exclusive conversation, Raghav Chadha says that Amit Shah is behind Shaheen Bagh firing, BJP making false allegations against AAP.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Shaheen Bagh ruckus: ‘Suspicious’ burqa clad woman filming stir removed by cops [Video]Shaheen Bagh ruckus: ‘Suspicious’ burqa clad woman filming stir removed by cops

A woman in burqa was taken away by the police from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Wednesday after protesters raised suspicion over her. The woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, is a right-wing columnist..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published

