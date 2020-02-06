Global  

Wood-carver able to chisel out detailed Buddha sculptures from whole logs

A woodcarver in Vietnam showed off his incredible talents at sculpting decorative Buddha statues in this cool timelapse.

The carver's name is Cong, who comes from Kon Tum, and specialises in hand-chiselling wooden statues.

Timelapse footage shows Cong sculpting a wooden Buddha statue, which normally takes three days to complete.

The wooden statues are often used to decorate homes.

Hand-carved wooden figurines are very expensive, and larger statues take more time to produce.

The statues are sold for a minimum $500 USD.

Finely sculpted and large statues can cost several thousand to tens of thousands of dollars depending on the type of wood and size.
