Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:27s - Published A suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Port Charlotte. A suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Port Charlotte.

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THERE WAS ADEPUTY INVOLVED SHOOTING.IN A NEWS CONFERENCE JUST 20MINUTES AGO... THE SHERIFF SAIDDEPUTIES PULLED A CAR OVER IN ATRAFFIC STOP.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK AT THE FOX 4BREAKING NEWS TRACKER-- THE REDCAR ON THE LEFT OF YOUR SCREENIS THE CAR THEY PULLED OVER.THEY SAY AFTE THAT... THESITUATION ESCALATED... AND HESTARTED SHOOTING.DEPUTIES RETURNED FIRE...HITTING THE MAN.HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL...BUT DID NOT SURVIVE.JESSICA IS HEADING TO THE SCENRIGHT NOW TO GET MOREINFORMATION... WE’LL HEAR FRHER AS SOON AS SHE GETS THERE.SECRETS IN RELATIONSHIPS ARERARELY A GOOD TH







