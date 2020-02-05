Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has become the latest celebrity to identify as "queer".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jameela Jamil Officially Comes Out as Queer After Backlash For Joining HBO Max's Vogueing Competition Show Jameela Jamil has come out as queer after facing backlash of joining HBO Max’s vogueing competition...

Just Jared - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sobek🐊 🎶🇿🇲🇧🇼🇬🇧 📷Rich Broke Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's***https://t.co/KOVWPx4iIQ 17 minutes ago Bryan Sparkman Jameela Jamil comes out as 'queer' amid 'brutal' backlash over voguing show; quits Twitter https://t.co/ge14HOjwza 9 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she’s***– Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/zUPgP6PjvD 10 hours ago WENN Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter After Announcing She's Queer https://t.co/we03mgHD11 10 hours ago People Magazine SA Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she’s***- https://t.co/dwvRgilI89 11 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's***https://t.co/FZIi1rppMZ https://t.co/Ul716Wnhjr 11 hours ago