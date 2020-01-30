Global  

Bootcut Kenny - Meek Mill Kenneth Petty Diss

Bootcut Kenny - Meek Mill Kenneth Petty Diss#BootcutKenny Gotta Video Now 😂 Www.Cashflotv.tech Realest On The Internet !
Nicki Minaj Bounces Back From Meek Mill Run-In W/ First IG Post Since 2019 Alongside Kenny Petty

Nicki Minaj Bounces Back From Meek Mill Run-In W/ First IG Post Since 2019 Alongside Kenny PettyYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj is back-back. The hip-hop star has returned to social media following a...
SOHH - Published


Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse [Video]Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response [Video]Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response

Nearly two weeks after Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty got into a shouting match at a West Hollywood clothing store, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is making some serious..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:44Published

