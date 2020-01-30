Bootcut Kenny - Meek Mill Kenneth Petty Diss

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is back-back. The hip-hop star has returned to social media following a...



Recent related videos from verified sources Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published 2 hours ago Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response Nearly two weeks after Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty got into a shouting match at a West Hollywood clothing store, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is making some serious.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:44Published 6 hours ago