Purdue forgoes final vote, will begin offering free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms

Campus buildings.

The university is forgoing a final vote on a resolution the faculty senate proposed just last week.

Purdue president mitch daniels says the senate made some good points.

He doesn't see any reason to wait.

The goal was to convert the 450 dispensaries in female and gender neutral bathrooms so that you don't have to pay to get the products.

Even with the products being free, daniels says he's not worried about students abusing the system.

"we are going to move right along and i think people will treat it responsiblly.

That's the way the purdue family does."

Senate research showed it would cost 30-thousand dollars to convert the 450 dispensaries on campus.

Information on how much it will cost to replentish the dispensaries was not made available.

A 10