China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal.

Ciara Lee reports
China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks escalate

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year,...
Reuters - Published


China January exports, imports seen falling, virus risks global trade disruptions: Reuters poll

China's exports and imports likely fell in January after a brief rebound at the end of last year, a...
Reuters India - Published


