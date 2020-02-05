|
China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow
China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal.
Ciara Lee reports
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India •Seattle Times •Belfast Telegraph
|China's exports and imports likely fell in January after a brief rebound at the end of last year, a...
Reuters India - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this