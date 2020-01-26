Global  

High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead

High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead

High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead

A high speed train derailed in Northern Italy killing who authorities are identifying as the two train conductors and injuring dozens more.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
