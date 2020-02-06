Global  

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passes away at the age of 103

Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103. He is survived by his...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerJerusalem PostBangkok PostCBS NewsRIA Nov.France 24CBC.caCBS 2Mid-DayNewsy


Tributes paid to Kirk Douglas as Hollywood great dies aged 103

Tributes have been paid to Hollywood great Kirk Douglas, who has died at the age of 103.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS 2Seattle TimesNewsyReuters India



Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes

Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas [Video]Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

