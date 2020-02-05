Global  

Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim

Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim

Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim

Shannen Doherty has been accused of using her terminal breast cancer diagnosis to "garner sympathy" in her legal battle with home insurance officials.
State Farm Says Shannen Doherty is Looking for Sympathy in Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is dying of cancer and has been displaced from her damaged home after the devastating...
TMZ.com - Published


