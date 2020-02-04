Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry is facing backlash after being appointed an ambassador for the British Asian Trust.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsBristol PostIndependent


Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization [Video]Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization

While speaking at a reception in London, Prince Charles announced that singer-songwriter Katy Perry will be an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. She will promote one of the organization's key..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:18Published

Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants [Video]Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants

Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.