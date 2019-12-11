Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Tubelight to Fit India’: When PM Modi’s jibes left Parliament in splits

‘Tubelight to Fit India’: When PM Modi’s jibes left Parliament in splits

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:51s - Published < > Embed
‘Tubelight to Fit India’: When PM Modi’s jibes left Parliament in splits

‘Tubelight to Fit India’: When PM Modi’s jibes left Parliament in splits

PM Modi replied to the President's address during the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

While he attacked the Congress and other opposition parties over several issues, he also left the MPs in splits with his humour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rangakamalam

Ranganthan Pillai RT @IndiaToday: "Many tubelights are like this"... PM Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi when the former Congress chief rose to inter… 3 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today "Many tubelights are like this"... PM Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi when the former Congress chief rose… https://t.co/BLoAPoa2Xr 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former IAF chief reveals India could have struck Pak post 26/11 but did not | Oneindia News [Video]Former IAF chief reveals India could have struck Pak post 26/11 but did not | Oneindia News

Former Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa revealed that the IAF was ready to strike terror camps in Pakistan post the parliament attack of 2001 as well as the Mumbai terror attacks, but it did not..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Protests flare as India passes controversial citizenship law [Video]Protests flare as India passes controversial citizenship law

India's ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the country's secular constitution, as protests..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.