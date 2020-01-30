President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal
President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal
Naomi Ruchim reports in a somewhat surprising move, one Republican voted to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.
