Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

President Trump To Address His Senate Impeachment Trial Acquittal

Naomi Ruchim reports in a somewhat surprising move, one Republican voted to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled...
Mediaite - Published

Senate ends first day of impeachment questions

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense asserted Wednesday that a trade of U.S. military...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

QoeyB

Qoey Brown RT @NPR: "Honestly, the greatest threat to our security is a president and a Republican-controlled Senate that act only in their own intere… 12 minutes ago

DrizzyJeri

Meninist ❁ RT @Mawunya_: Watch: President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the Senate of obstructing Congress and abusing his power as president. Sa… 16 minutes ago

JOcattleco

Larry Jones RT @DrBillClifford1: The Senate has affirmed what we know to be true: @realDonaldTrump is not guilty. Impeachment was a political stunt and… 18 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 San Francisco :: San Francisco :: Trump impeachment live updates: President to address the nation today on his acqu… https://t.co/zSmi6sT2n4 24 minutes ago

905wesa

90.5 WESA In the wake of President Trump’s State of the Union address, and his acquittal by the U.S. Senate Wednesday on two… https://t.co/9yx0QnBhHe 24 minutes ago

JEPbyLor

dep"lor"able LOR🇺🇸 RT @ChuckGrassley: As part of Senate Republican leadership Senator Ernst & I had the privilege of escorting President Trump to his state of… 28 minutes ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn Trump impeachment live updates: President to address the nation today on his acquittal in Senate trial… https://t.co/tPDVbvOnSB 35 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump impeachment live updates: President to address the nation today on his acquittal in Senate trial… https://t.co/x6zqqGYCm8 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul reacts to Justice Roberts censoring his question at Senate impeachment trial [Video]Rand Paul reacts to Justice Roberts censoring his question at Senate impeachment trial

Rand Paul reacts to Justice Roberts censoring his question at Senate impeachment trial

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:15Published

Rand Paul says Justice Roberts shouldn't have censored his question at impeachment trial [Video]Rand Paul says Justice Roberts shouldn't have censored his question at impeachment trial

Rand Paul says Justice Roberts shouldn&apos;t have censored his question at impeachment trial

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.